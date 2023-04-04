UK yogis and nannies look to sex workers in fight for rights

Union representatives said the successful cases could help them bargain for the rights of strippers working in the same clubs, as was the case with Uber drivers, who secured workers' rights for all of the ride hailing app's 70,000 British drivers after two drivers won worker status in the Supreme Court in 2021.

"A win for one worker is a win for all workers," said Audrey Caradonna, a spokesperson for the USW.

"By aligning ourselves with the labour movement, we are situating ourselves as workers and using union tactics to access workers' rights and protections."

'NO HR DEPARTMENT'

Working on individual cases, like Nowak's, to target specific employers is something the USW has had to rely on in the absence of being able to strike or take direct action against workplaces, said Caradonna.

The union also uses letters from lawyers, a tactic adopted by the Nanny Solidarity Network, whose members are also unable to unionise around a shared workplace, or use collective action.

"Nannies are isolated in how they work and their workplace is often in someone else's home," said Caradonna. "It's not like there's an HR department."

From getting advice on how to set up their initial pandemic hardship fund, the Nanny Solidarity Network spokesperson Hall said the organisation had learnt a lot from sex workers, particularly about how to organise outside of traditional union structures.

"We cannot use a lot of the traditional tools for asserting workers protection," said Hall.

Two-thirds of the Nanny Solidarity Network are migrant workers and those with insecure legal status are concerned about getting involved in legal cases and may not have access to lawyers, Hall said.

Sex workers use word of mouth, existing support groups and safety networks to reach out to isolated or criminalised workers, an approach that Hall said had been effective in organising nannies facing similar barriers and cut off from each other.

For the USW's Caradonna, the next step is to establish a union specifically for reproductive workers - those carrying out labour traditionally considered domestic or women's work, such as cleaning, childcare or cooking.

"Workers who perform reproductive labour are often not included within the workers' rights movement because there is still that discussion around whether they are workers," said Caradonna.

"It would gain rights for workers that have historically been excluded from the movement," she added.

"It also makes a huge statement about what can be classed as work and who deserves workers' rights."