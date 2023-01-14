Russian mercenary boss courts Putin with Ukrainian battlefield success

'A NEW HERO'

Prominent Putin supporters, some with access to the Russian leader, have contrasted Prigozhin's progress with what they say has been a less impressive performance by the regular military.

Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser, has hailed the shaven-headed mercenary chief as "a new hero."

"Prigozhin has flaws too. But I won't tell you about them. Because Prigozhin and Wagner are now Russia's national treasure. They are becoming a symbol of victory," Markov wrote on his blog, saying they should be given more resources by the state.

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the state-controlled RT channel and close to the Kremlin, thanked Prigozhin for Soledar.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speech writer, suggested on his blog that Prigozhin was manoeuvring in case Putin removed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, 67, his long-standing ally.

Prigozhin has played down the idea he is seeking official elevation in the past, while not emphatically ruling it out. His press service, and the Kremlin, did not immediately reply to requests for fresh comment.

Putin has said Wagner does not represent the state and is not breaking Russian law and has the right to work and promote its business interests anywhere in the world.

One of the military bloggers who help shape Russians' view of the conflict likened Prigozhin to a Roman centurion licensed to operate above and outside the law to achieve Putin's goals.

"A couple more successful Wagner operations and online votes proposing Prigozhin for Minister of Defence will cease to be fantasy," said Zhivov Z.

Yet Igor Girkin, a Russian nationalist and former Federal Security Service officer who helped launch the original Donbas war in 2014 and is under US sanctions, has said Prigozhin is careless with the lives of his men. He has also said capturing Soledar and nearby Bakhmut would not be militarily significant.

Prigozhin, nicknamed "Putin's Chef" by Western media because he once ran a floating restaurant in St Petersburg where Putin ate, has plenty to gain or lose.

He has his own future to consider at a time of tumult as well as the commercial interests of Wagner, which Russian officials say has military and mining contracts in Africa and is active in Syria. He also has a vast catering company serving state entities, as well as troll farms and media outlets.

"In essence, he is a private businessman who is highly dependent on how his relations with the authorities are structured. This is a very vulnerable position," said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R Politik analysis firm.

The attendance on a Wagner training course this month of the governor of Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine looked like another way for Prigozhin to enhance his connections, she said.