EU plans farmer support, import curbs on Ukraine grain

While the emergency measures can enter force within days, an EU investigation typically lasts six months.

European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis discussed the plans on Wednesday with ministers from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, as well as with Ukrainian counterparts.

Romanian Farm Minister Petre Daea said Dombrovskis asked Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia to withdraw their individual import bans and that the Commission could approve a general ban of Ukrainian grain and oilseeds to the five countries affected until Jun 5.

Romania is the only country of the five affected that has not enforced a ban.

"We agreed today that we will continue these talks ... The next meeting will be at the beginning of next week - Monday, Tuesday," Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus told state-controlled broadcaster TVP Info.

"We, as frontline countries, will want to convince the European Union that we also want to protect other products," he said, without providing further details.

Under the EU-Ukraine free trade agreement of 2016, imports of the most sensitive farm products from Ukraine were subject to tariffs and quotas. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the EU agreed to suspend all tariffs until June 2023 and the Commission has proposed extending this suspension for another year.

Poland, which is especially under pressure from its agricultural lobby in an election year, banned all grain imports, but agreed to allow grain to transit after discussions with Ukraine.