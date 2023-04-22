Black Sea grain deal could start winding down next week ahead of 'expected' closure

A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain could start winding down next week after Russia said it will not approve any new vessels unless their operators guarantee the transits will be done by May 18 - "the expected date of ... closure."

Russia has strongly signalled that it will not allow the Ukraine Black Sea export deal - agreed in July last year - to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports has not been met.

According to an excerpt of a letter, seen by Reuters, Russia said that "based on the expected date of the initiative's closure (May 18)" any further registration of new vessels will only be "carried out after receiving guarantees from shipowners to complete their participation in the initiative" by May 18.