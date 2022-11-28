Ukraine sees less than 3m tonnes of grain leaving in November: Minister

Exports of Ukraine's grain will not reach 3 million tonnes in November as Russia tries to limit ship inspections at ports, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said late on Sunday.

In October, some 4.2 million tonnes of grain left Ukrainian ports, Kubrakov said on his Facebook page.

"It was the custom to conduct 40 inspections a day, now, due to Russia's position, there are five times fewer checks," he said.