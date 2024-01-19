Newborn baby found alive in shopping bag in freezing temperatures: London police

"That person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital," Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in Newham, said in a statement.

"I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff."

Police said they were concerned for the welfare of the baby's mother and appealed for her to get in touch.