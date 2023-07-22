'Lioness' spotted near Berlin may have been boar, mayor says

After a fruitless two-day hunt by police, hunters and veterinarians for a suspected escaped lioness in a wooded suburb of Berlin, the local mayor said on Friday that the beast may actually have been a wild boar.

The search, started in the early hours of Thursday after a tip-off from passers-by, will now be scaled back although officers will still keep their eyes peeled, Kleinmachnow mayor Michael Grubert said.

Computer analysis of the mobile phone video originally handed to police as well as other shots taken by local people showed that the "lioness" was likely to be a wild boar, Grubert told a press conference.

He held up photos showing that the animal did not have the long, curving neck characteristic of felines. What looked on the picture to be a long, leonine dangling tail with a bob at the end could have been a shadow cast by vegetation.