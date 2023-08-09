Russian missiles kill nine, destroy hotel in eastern Donetsk, Ukraine says

Separately, Russian-installed Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin accused Ukraine in a social media post of shelling the city of Donetsk, killing three people and wounding 10 on Tuesday.

In the Pokrovsk strikes, two missiles hit the centre of the city, which had a pre-war population of about 60,000, within 40 minutes of each other, witnesses said. Pictures posted online by officials showed that Druzhba (Friendship) Hotel suffered a direct hit, with several floors missing.

Residents said the hotel was popular with journalists, aid workers and the military. It was one of the few still operating in the eastern Donetsk region, close to the frontline.

Witnesses said cameraman that two emergency workers were killed in the first strike, and the interior ministry said 29 police officers and seven rescuers were injured in the second strike.

Kateryna, 58, was at home when she heard the first blast. Then the second blast hit her building.

"A flame filled up my eyes. I fell down on the floor, on the ground. My eyes (hurt) a lot," she said, pointing to multiple scratches around her eyes and bandages on her forehead.