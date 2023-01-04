Inflation drives Britain's record Christmas grocery sales

British grocery sales rose 9.4% to a record 12.8 billion pounds ($15.3 billion) in the four weeks to Dec 25, though growth was driven by price inflation rather than increased purchasing, market researcher Kantar said on Wednesday.

It said sales measured by volume, or the amount people bought, fell 1% year-on-year, showing the challenges shoppers are facing during a cost-of-living crisis.

“This story played out across the traditional Christmas categories. For example, value sales of mince pies soared by 19% but volume purchases barely increased at all," said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar's head of retail and consumer insight.

Kantar said grocery price inflation was 14.4% in December, down from 14.6% in November, with prices rising fastest in markets such as milk, dog food and frozen potato products.