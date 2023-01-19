Czech government survives no-confidence vote

The Czech government survived an opposition attempt to overthrow it in a no-confidence vote, a widely expected outcome of the motion which the cabinet had called a publicity stunt related to the country's presidential election.

The house voted 102-81 against the no-confidence motion late in the evening on Wednesday after more than 25 hours of debate over two days.

The centre-right, five-party coalition has 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house and has shown no cracks to make it vulnerable.