    বাংলা

    Czech government survives no-confidence vote

    It is a widely expected outcome of the motion which the cabinet called a publicity stunt related to the country's presidential election

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 06:34 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2023, 06:34 AM

    The Czech government survived an opposition attempt to overthrow it in a no-confidence vote, a widely expected outcome of the motion which the cabinet had called a publicity stunt related to the country's presidential election.

    The house voted 102-81 against the no-confidence motion late in the evening on Wednesday after more than 25 hours of debate over two days.

    The centre-right, five-party coalition has 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house and has shown no cracks to make it vulnerable.

    The main opposition ANO movement of ex-prime minister Andrej Babis had called the vote to take place just days after Babis and retired general Petr Pavel won the top two spots in the first round of a presidential election, lining up a run-off between the two on Jan 27-28.

    Babis has framed the presidential election as an attempt to install a president that would pressure the centre-right cabinet to provide more handouts to people suffering from soaring living costs.

    ANO justified the no-confidence vote due to the government's refusal to discuss issues such as a shortage of some medicines, financing social aid or plans to change the value-added tax in parliament.

    RELATED STORIES
    Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia Jan 25, 2022
    Former Russia president warns of nuclear war if defeated
    Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends, the former Russian President said
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers his annual speech to lawmakers during a session of the Ukrainian Parliament, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 28, 2022.
    Tank supplies should come quicker: Zelensky
    Zelensky said that the supplying of Ukraine with air defence systems must outpace Russia's next missile attacks and he is not in a hurry to get them
    SNCF Express Regional (TER) trains are seen at the Saint-Lazare train station in Paris on the eve of a nationwide day of strike and protests in key sectors like energy, public transport, air travel and schools against the pension reform, France, January 18, 2023.
    Strike in France against Macron's pension reform
    Opinion polls show French voters overwhelmingly reject a reform that the government says is vital to ensure the pension system does not go bust
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2023.
    Lavrov compares West's approach to Russia with Hitler's 'Final Solution'
    Lavrov said Washington was using the same tactic as Napoleon and the Nazis in trying to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher