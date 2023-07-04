Mobile phones to be banned from Dutch classrooms next year

Mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches will be largely banned from classrooms in the Netherlands from Jan 1, 2024, the Dutch government said on Tuesday, in a bid to limit distractions during lessons.

Devices will only be allowed if they are specifically needed, for instance during lessons on digital skills, for medical reasons or for people with disabilities.

"Even though mobile phones are intertwined with our lives, they do not belong in the classroom," education minister Robbert Dijkgraaf said in a statement.