    বাংলা

    Thames Water investors reluctant to stump up cash, regulator says

    Thames Water, which serves around 15 million customers or more than a fifth of Britain's population, is seeking to raise an additional 1 billion pounds in equity to help upgrade its infrastructure

    Reuters
    Published : 5 July 2023, 09:25 AM
    Updated : 5 July 2023, 09:25 AM

    Investors in ailing Thames Water are reluctant to put in more cash, but Britain's largest water supplier is still "a long way" from needing emergency intervention, regulator Ofwat said on Wednesday.

    Thames Water, which serves around 15 million customers or more than a fifth of Britain's population, is seeking to raise an additional 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in equity to help upgrade its infrastructure and cope with the rising cost of its 14 billion pound debt pile.

    Concerns over its survival have sparked questions about how Britain's privatised water companies have been able to rack up debt and pay dividends and executive bonuses while failing to invest in infrastructure to the extent that raw sewage regularly has to be released into rivers and the sea.

    "There is some time to sort out the issue," Ofwat boss David Black told BBC radio. "Thames are looking for new finance to come to the business in the early part of next year."

    "The company is talking to investors about securing new equity," he said. When asked whether investors were reluctant, he added: "yes."

    Thames Water has time to raise funds - Ofwat

    Bills are likely to rise - Ofwat

    The government has held emergency talks over the fate of Thames Water and said it is ready for any outcome to ensure it survives, which could include temporary state ownership.

    Thames Water counts Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, the UK's Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) and China Investment Corp as shareholders. The USS has said it supports the company's turnaround plan.

    Black pointed to a potential special administrative process - a form of insolvency that ensures services are maintained for customers while a new buyer is found - which could require taxpayer support.

    "That's the backstop option ... but we're still a long way from that position," he told BBC radio.

    The company, which has been sanctioned many times over the years for missing targets and pollution incidents, including a record 20 million pound penalty in 2017, was fined 3.3 million pounds by a British court on Tuesday after it pleaded guilty to polluting rivers.

    Defending the sector, Black said it had been down to companies to control how much debt they took on, not the regulator, but that Ofwat now had greater powers to control their spending.

    He added that he expected companies would want to raise consumer bills in the next regulatory cycle to fund upgrades to infrastructure.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - June 30, 2023 England's Ollie Pope walks off for medical attention after injuring his shoulder while fielding Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
    Pope will play on after injury: coach
    As the injury was an external one that occurred during play, Pope would normally have had the option to stay off the field as a precautionary measure
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - June 29, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith in action as he bowls
    Smith rues Lyon injury
    Nathan Lyon pulled up when running in to attempt a catch in the second Ashes Test and appeared to have strained his right calf
    FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their first goal
    Barca sign Gundogan on free transfer after Man City exit
    Gundogan proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, where he scored crucial goals that helped them seal several trophies
    Football - FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their second goal with Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS
    City begin Premier League title defence at Burnley
    Among the other opening fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur face Brentford, while Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan