Thames Water investors reluctant to stump up cash, regulator says

Investors in ailing Thames Water are reluctant to put in more cash, but Britain's largest water supplier is still "a long way" from needing emergency intervention, regulator Ofwat said on Wednesday.

Thames Water, which serves around 15 million customers or more than a fifth of Britain's population, is seeking to raise an additional 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) in equity to help upgrade its infrastructure and cope with the rising cost of its 14 billion pound debt pile.

Concerns over its survival have sparked questions about how Britain's privatised water companies have been able to rack up debt and pay dividends and executive bonuses while failing to invest in infrastructure to the extent that raw sewage regularly has to be released into rivers and the sea.

"There is some time to sort out the issue," Ofwat boss David Black told BBC radio. "Thames are looking for new finance to come to the business in the early part of next year."

"The company is talking to investors about securing new equity," he said. When asked whether investors were reluctant, he added: "yes."