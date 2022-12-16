Putin plans more gas sales to China, e-platform for European prices

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would increase gas supplies to "the East", particularly China, and set prices for sales to Europe using an electronic platform.

Moscow is looking to boost gas sales to countries such as China and Turkey as the Ukraine conflict sours trade with the West, but building the infrastructure could take years.

In October, Putin floated the idea of setting up a "gas hub" in Turkey following explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea and halted its direct gas sales to Germany.