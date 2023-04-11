    বাংলা

    Eruption in Russia's Kamchatka threatens aviation: response team

    The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early on Tuesday and sent up an ash plume 10 kilometers (six miles) high, posing an increased threat to air traffic

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 01:47 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 01:47 AM

    The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early on Tuesday and sent up an ash plume 10 kilometers (six miles) high, posing an increased threat to air traffic, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said.

    The team issued a code red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation, noting that ash explosions 15 kilometers (9.32 miles)high could occur at any time. "Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft," it said.

    The ash cloud following the eruption drifted to the west and south and measured 400 by 270 kilometers, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Telegram. Russian media reports indicated it was continuing to spread.

    Local authorities closed schools and ordered residents in nearby villages to stay indoors, head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region Oleg Bondarenko said in a Telegram post.

    One of Kamchatka's largest and most active volcanoes, Shiveluch has had an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 years, the last major one being in 2007.

    It has two main parts, the smaller of which -- Young Shiveluch -- scientists have reported as being extremely active in recent months, with a peak of 2,800 meters (9,186 feet) that protrudes out of the 3,283 meter-high Old Shiveluch.

    Bondarenko said the volcano erupted at 6:31 am local time and that ash was falling on local villages including Klyuchi, where according to a TASS report quoting the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, ashfall was measured at 8.5 centimeters (3.35 inches), the highest level in 60 years.

    "Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel," Bondarenko added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representational image. Reuters
    Strong quake hits Russia's far east
    There has been no tsunami and no immediate casualties or destruction, the country’s emergency ministry says
    Russian U17 women's team play international in Bangladesh despite ban
    Russia U17 women’s team play Bangladesh amid ban
    Russia beat Bangladesh 3-0 in Dhaka with speculations that the RFU might be looking to make a switch to the AFC
    Army, Air Force join efforts to battle Bangabazar blaze
    Army, Air Force join firefighting efforts at Bangabazar
    An Air Force helicopter has joined the efforts to douse the devastating fire at the Bangabazar clothing market, the ISPR says
    Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - Sept 23, 2022 Team Europe's Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are pictured before the match between Team Europe's Casper Ruud and Team World's Jack Sock.
    'Big Three' will be missed but game will continue to thrive: Inglot
    The former ATP Board member said he understood fans' concerns about whether the game will ever see such an era again but was confident tennis would continue to produce enthralling rivalries

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan