    Plane crash at Poland hangar leaves five dead, eight injured

    Polish authorities said poor weather was a "probable cause" of the crash

    Reuters
    Published : 18 July 2023, 05:22 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 05:22 AM

    Five people have died after a small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield in Poland, the BBC reports.

    Eight people were also injured in the incident that took place in the village of Chrcynno, near the Polish capital, Warsaw on Monday, police say.

    The fire brigade said poor weather was a "probable cause" of the crash.

    Thirteen people had reportedly been sheltering from bad weather in the hangar. Four helicopters and 10 ambulances were dispatched to the spot in the wake of the incident, according to the BBC.

    Polish media identified the crashed plane as a Cessna 208.

    The local fire department posted a photo on Facebook showing the plane's tail sticking out of a hangar.

    Police will launch an investigation into the incident.

