EU says solidarity with Ukraine 'unshakeable', lays out energy spike solutions

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has hit Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the bloc's solidarity with Kyiv would be "unshakeable."

With Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska the guest of honour as she delivered her annual state of the union speech, von der Leyen said sanctions on Russia were having a real impact and were there to stay.

"Never before has this Parliament debated the State of our Union with war raging on European soil," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, wearing blue and yellow - the colours of both Ukraine's and the EU flags - told her annual address to the European Parliament.