‘I heard a bang, then chaos’: Greece train crash survivors

It took a bang, and just seconds to turn a long holiday weekend into a nightmare for hundreds of Greeks caught up in a deadly train wreck on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's train crash 220 miles north of Athens killed at least 36 people when a high-speed passenger train heading to the northern city of Thessaloniki careered into a freight train from the opposite direction, flying off the track and bursting into flames.

Witnesses said they felt a strong shudder, then a bang, then chaos.

"Windows were being smashed and people were screaming," said a passenger on the fifth carriage. "One of the windows caved in from the impact of iron from the other train," the passenger told Skai TV as he took shelter under a nearby bridge, his face illuminated from the fire raging in the background.

There were about 346 people on the train, which passengers described as being two-thirds full with many young people.