For disabled boy in Ukraine's war-ravaged east, volunteers are a lifeline

Volunteers visit boy with cerebral palsy near frontline

They are rare link to outside world as war rages on

War, pandemic have taken heavy toll on children in region

For 16-year-old Ivan, living with cerebral palsy is made harder by the war raging less than 30 kilometres from his home in eastern Ukraine.

His village of Tetianivka was badly damaged by fighting in the first year of Russia's full-scale invasion: almost every house bears the scars of artillery shelling, and locals say fewer than 200 of 750 residents remain.

Ivan is one of about 500 children helped by volunteer collective Base UA, one of whose main aims is to foster creativity and communication among children, including those with special needs, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

For the past eight months, when staffing levels allow, volunteers from the organisation have come to spend an hour or two with Ivan twice a week, providing face-to-face time.

For most of 2022 the Russians were less than a kilometre from Tetianivka, held back by the waters of the Siverskyi Donets river. Shelling was constant, frightening Ivan.

"He became agitated. When the (shells) hit, he couldn't sleep at night," recalled Ivan's grandmother, 76-year-old Olena Martynenko, the boy's primary carer.

In the summer of 2022, Martynenko and Ivan, along with the boy's mother and another relative, were evacuated to Dnipro, a city further from the frontline, and spent several months there.