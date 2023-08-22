Ukrainian drones hit apartments, cars in town near Moscow

Russian officials said early on Tuesday that the military had brought down four Ukrainian drones near Moscow and over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.

A Reuters reporter was in the Odintsovo district near Chastsy settlement to the west of Moscow where one drone was shot down and heard four blasts shortly after 3.00 local time (00.00 GMT).

"Windows were shaking," she said.

Russia's defence ministry said there were no injuries in the latest attack.