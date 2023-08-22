    বাংলা

    Ukrainian drones hit apartments, cars in town near Moscow

    Air space over the Russian capital was briefly closed and three major Moscow airports suspended flights

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2023, 02:48 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 02:48 AM

    Russian officials said early on Tuesday that the military had brought down four Ukrainian drones near Moscow and over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.

    A Reuters reporter was in the Odintsovo district near Chastsy settlement to the west of Moscow where one drone was shot down and heard four blasts shortly after 3.00 local time (00.00 GMT).

    "Windows were shaking," she said.

    Russia's defence ministry said there were no injuries in the latest attack.

    One of the drones was shot down over Krasnogorsk, a town outside Moscow, that hosts the Moscow regional government.

    Videos and pictures from the scene published by Russian media outlet Baza showed broken windows in a high rise apartment building, debris on a pavement and a car with a hole in its glass roof hatch.

    Air space over the Russian capital was briefly closed and three major Moscow airports suspended flights, TASS news agency reported.

    Ukraine does not directly take responsibility for drone strikes on Russian territory that have increased recently.

    On Monday spokesperson of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Andriy Yusov, asked about the previous drone attack, told RBC-Ukraine news agency: "GUR is working".

