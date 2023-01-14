Dialogue not over, French PM says as workers protest pension reform

Bridges between President Emmanuel Macron's government and labour unions are not burned despite nationwide strike plans, the French prime minister said on Saturday as his government battles to tame public anger over an unpopular pensions reform.

Elisabeth Borne earlier this week broke the news to the French that they will have to work two years longer, to age 64, before receiving the state pension, if the reform - one of Macron's main political promises - is adopted by parliament.

Teaming up in a rare act of unity, unions have already announced a nationwide day of strike action on Jan 19 and workers in key sectors like refineries and public transport have said they would take part in the movement.

"The dialogue is not over ... we have had numerous consultations with labour organisations which allowed us to improve the draft law and account for individual situations we hadn't necessarily had in mind before", Borne said.