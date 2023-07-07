    বাংলা

    Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures more than 60

    Three people were hospitalised in critical condition, 15 with serious but not life-threatening injuries and about 50 with light injuries

    Published : 7 July 2023, 05:41 AM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 05:41 AM

    Six people have died and at least 68 have been injured following an overnight fire in a retirement home in Milan, Italian emergency services said on Friday.

    Luca Cari, spokesman for the national firefighters' service, confirmed the death toll , saying that the fire had been put out and that its causes were under investigation.

    He said three people were hospitalised in a critical condition, 15 with serious but not life-threatening injuries and about 50 with light injuries.

    Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, speaking to reporters on the scene, said the fire was extinguished very quickly but produced fumes that intoxicated a lot of residents.

    Italian news agencies, citing regional emergency services, had previously reported that 81 people had been hospitalised, including two in a critical state.

    According to media reports, the fire broke out at 1120 GMT on Thursday in a facility in the south-eastern Corvetto neighbourhood.

