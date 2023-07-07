Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures more than 60

Six people have died and at least 68 have been injured following an overnight fire in a retirement home in Milan, Italian emergency services said on Friday.

Luca Cari, spokesman for the national firefighters' service, confirmed the death toll , saying that the fire had been put out and that its causes were under investigation.

He said three people were hospitalised in a critical condition, 15 with serious but not life-threatening injuries and about 50 with light injuries.