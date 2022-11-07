    বাংলা

    Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism

    'On the one side, the German population is misinformed by government politicians; on the other, the government has no problem with us when it comes to energy partnerships or investments,' the minister said

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 09:42 AM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 09:42 AM

    Qatar's foreign minister has accused Germany of "double standards" over its criticism of the World Cup host's human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

    Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population.

    Qatar's foreign ministry last month summoned the German ambassador over Interior Minister Nancy Faeser's comments that a country's human rights record should be factored into whether they are selected as World Cup host.

    "On the one side, the German population is misinformed by government politicians; on the other, the government has no problem with us when it comes to energy partnerships or investments," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

    "We are annoyed by the double standards," he said, adding that Qatar had faced a systematic campaign against it in the 12 years since being selected to host the World Cup that he said no other country had faced.

    "It is ironic when this tone is struck in countries in Europe that call themselves liberal democracies. It sounds very arrogant, frankly, and very racist," he told the newspaper.

    Al-Thani described calls for security guarantees for minorities - which Faeser had requested as a prerequisite before agreeing to attend the World Cup - as superfluous and said German politicians should focus more on hate crimes occurring within their country's own borders.

    RELATED STORIES
    An armoured truck of pro-Russian troops is parked near Ukraine's former regional council's building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russia-controlled city of Kherson, Ukraine July 25, 2022.
    Why Ukraine's southern Kherson region is a strategic prize
    Ukrainian forces are piling pressure on Russian troops in the southern region of Kherson and losing control of it would be a big setback for Putin
    People walk on a dark street, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the old town of Kyiv, Ukraine Nov 6, 2022.
    Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks on energy infrastructure
    The warnings followed remarks by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urging residents to 'consider everything' including a worst-case scenario where the capital loses power and water
    Gavin Williamson walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, Oct 25, 2022.
    UK's Sunak stands by minister accused of sending bullying texts
    The allegations have surfaced only days following criticism of Sunak for reappointing Suella Braverman as interior minister after she was fired for breaching email security rules
    Jordan Bardella, newly-elected President of the French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National - RN) party, holds the hand of Marine Le Pen, member of parliament and member of the French far-right National Rally party, after the results during the National Rally party's Congress in Paris, France, Nov 5, 2022.
    France's RN elects Bardella as new president
    After receiving overwhelming support from far-right Rassemblement National, the 27-year-old says he owes everything to two women: his Italian immigrant mother and his predecessor Marine Le Pen

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher