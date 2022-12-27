    বাংলা

    Ukraine's Zelensky seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'

    The Indian government said that the two leaders in a phone call discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 04:05 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 04:05 AM

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures to limit Russia's funding of the war.

    "I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. "It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation."

    Zelensky asked the Group of 20 (G20) major economies last month to adopt Ukraine's 10-point peace formula and to end the war. India holds the G20 presidency for a year.

    The Indian government said in statement late on Monday that the two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

    "The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security."

    Modi also "strongly reiterated" his call for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine and conveyed India's support for any peace efforts.

    India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil after China, this month taking barrels of Urals crude at well below a $60 price cap agreed by Western nations.

    The country's foreign minister has said that as the world's third-largest consumer of oil and gas, where income levels are not high, India had to look after its own interests and called Russia "a steady and time-tested partner".

    Reuters also reported last month that Moscow had sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.

    India, too, has sent Russia a list of Indian products for access to Russian markets, according to the foreign minister, as it seeks to balance bilateral trade that is now tilted towards Russia.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence, in Moscow, Russia, May 17, 2022.
    Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
    The Russian opposition politician said he had asked for a month and a half to see a doctor and when a doctor finally came, she refused to tell him the diagnosis
    Ukrainian service members fire a shell from an M777 Howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine Nov 23, 2022.
    Moscow's ultimatum: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or army will decide
    With Putin's forces battering Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets, Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed the Russian leader's offer to talk
    Volodymyr, 61, and Nataliia Bolias, 51, walk past an industrial building that received a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, during intense shelling on Christmas Day at the frontline in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Dec 25, 2022.
    Ukrainian drone hits bomber base inside Russia
    The drone was allegedly flying near Russia's Engels air base, where long-range strategic bombers that may have been used to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure are based
    A Russian service member is seen atop of a T-72B3 main battle tank during military drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia December 20, 2021.
    3 killed in second attack on Engels base inside Russia
    Three Russian military personnel were killed by falling wreckage of a Ukrainian drone that was shot down

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher