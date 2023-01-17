Illness is what ultimately snared Italy's top Mafia fugitive

Failing health, more than anything else, is what brought to an end 30 years of life as a fugitive for Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most wanted man until his arrest on Monday.

Messina Denaro, 60, was caught just outside a private clinic in Palermo together with an accomplice. Judicial sources said the mobster was a regular visitor there after a cancer operation last year.

Illness "is one of the events in the life of a (fugitive) individual that forces them to come out into the open," Palermo Prosecutor Paolo Guido told a press conference.