Putin heads for Belarus as Russian drones target Ukrainian capital

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads for Belarus on Monday, fuelling Ukrainian fears he intends to pressure his ally to join a new offensive, as Russian drones attacked Kyiv in the latest assault targeting key infrastructure, Ukrainian officials said.

Belarus allowed its territory to be used as a launchpad for Moscow's Feb 24 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, but has not joined the fighting directly.

"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a meeting on Sunday of Ukraine's top military command. "We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios."

Putin heads for Belarus for his first visit in 3-1/2 years with the Kremlin describing it as a broad "working visit" and talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko has said repeatedly he has no intention of sending his country's troops into Ukraine. But Ukrainian officials have warned for months that Belarus could again serve as a base for a ground attack on Kyiv.

Russian troops that moved to Belarus in October will conduct battalion tactical exercises, the Russian Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.

It was not immediately clear when and where in Belarus the latest in a flurry of recent exercises will start.