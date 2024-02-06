EU aims to agree key path towards green industry ambitions

European Union policymakers hope to agree new rules on Tuesday to promote domestic production of equipment for solar and wind power, fuel cells and other clean technologies to ensure its industry can compete with Chinese and US competitors.

The bloc aims to set a 2030 target of producing 40% of the products it needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These will cover renewable energy, battery storage, heat pumps, electrolysers, biogas, carbon capture and electricity grids.

Europe is increasingly relying on China, which is forecast to have 80% of global manufacturing capacity in solar power for example. It also has concerns that the $369 billion of green subsidies in the US Inflation Reduction Act will entice European producers to relocate.