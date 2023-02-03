Turkish LGBTQ+ sex workers struggle to survive in housing crisis

LGBTQ+ sex workers said they have little choice but to pay, as it is unsafe to live outside of areas known as gay and transgender-friendly districts.

A ban on prostitution outside of government-certified brothels also means sex workers who operate out of their homes have little recourse to report illegal rent rises.

Only unmarried Turkish women can work in brothels, excluding many sex workers. Nina, who is barred as they are not legally female, said in any case they would want to avoid the "harsh" conditions in government brothels.

Landlords multiply the rents of trans sex workers as they see them as "easy money", said Leyla, a 24-year-old LGBTQ+ sex worker who asked to be identified by a pseudonym.

"Historically, it has always been an issue for LGBT people to rent a place. With the current housing crisis, they have become more vulnerable," said Leyla, who uses they/them pronouns.

ISOLATION AND DISCRIMINATION

At least 62 trans people have been murdered in Turkey since 2008, the highest figure of any country in Europe, according to data collected by Transgender Europe, a network of organisations that advocate for rights.

Advocacy groups say LGBTQ+ people face increasingly open discrimination, fuelled by crackdowns against Pride parades by officials and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric from President Tayyip Erdogan and other senior government figures.

Leyla, who lives In Izmir, the third-largest city in Turkey, said the authorities are trying to force trans sex workers out of the centre by increasing police pressure, sealing their houses and launching gentrification projects.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs did not reply to a request for comment.

Trans sex workers already operate under dangerous conditions, said Leyla, recounting the story of one friend who was recently found beaten unconscious. Working outside their neighbourhoods exposes them to more risk, Leyla added.

Melis Arslan, 26, a member of Red Umbrella (Kirmizi Semsiye), which campaigns for sex workers' rights, said the group had seen a considerable spike in reports of sex workers struggling with housing during the economic crisis.