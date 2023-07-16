    বাংলা

    Britain signs treaty to join trans-Pacific trade pact

    Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said at the signing that her country was delighted to become the first new member of the CPTPP

    Lucy Craymer
    Published : 16 July 2023, 05:19 AM
    Updated : 16 July 2023, 05:19 AM

    Britain on Sunday formally signed the treaty to join a major trans-Pacific trade pact, becoming the first new country to take part since its inception in 2018 and opening the way for members to consider other applications including from China and Taiwan.

    The signing was part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) commission meeting being held in New Zealand.

    Ministers from member countries will meet later on Sunday to discuss a range of topics, including how to move forward with new applications and a review of the agreement itself.

    Britain's Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said at the signing that her country was delighted to become the first new member of the CPTPP.

    "This is a modern and ambitious agreement and our membership in this exciting, brilliant and forward looking bloc is proof that the UK's doors are open for business," Badenoch said.

    The British government still needs to ratify the agreement.

    The CPTPP is a landmark trade pact agreed in 2018 between 11 countries including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

    Britain will become the 12th member of the pact that cuts trade barriers, as it looks to deepen ties in the Pacific after its exit from the European Union in 2020.

    China, Taiwan, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Ecuador have also applied to join the CPTPP.

    New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the road to bringing Britain into the agreement had been long and at times challenging, but having major economies inside the partnership would bring the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific in a way that strengthened the rules-based trading system in the region.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a press conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2023.
    Biden 'guarantees' US backs NATO, but Trump shadow lingers
    Concern lingers in Europe about the reliability of US pledges and global alliances, years after Trump's norm-busting presidency ended
    A man works in the Farrat factory in Altrincham, Britain, May 12, 2023.
    Battling Brexit, some British firms turn to invest in Europe
    Companies have channelled their investment in Europe to remove trade friction as Brexit is restricting their growth with custom delays and extra bureaucracy
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting on Nov 16, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.
    India trade talks discussing business travel: UK
    Any deal will not contain broader immigration commitments or access to Britain's labour market for Indian workers, trade minister Kemi Badenoch says
    A view of the Port of Felixstowe, as containers are seen aboard the container ship Ever Greet, in Felixstowe, Britain, January 28, 2021.
    UK launches trade scheme with developing countries
    The Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) removes or reduces tariffs and simplifies trading rules

    Opinion

    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan