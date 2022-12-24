    বাংলা

    Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin's reference to Ukraine 'war'

    Nikita Yuferev asked the prosecutor general to 'hold (Putin) responsible under the law for spreading fake news about the actions of the Russian army'

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Dec 2022, 06:02 AM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2022, 06:02 AM

    A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word 'war' to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law.

    Putin has for months described his invasion as a "special military operation". He signed laws in March that prescribe steep fines and jail terms for discrediting or spreading "deliberately false information" about the armed forces, putting people at risk of prosecution if they call the war by its name.

    But he departed from his usual language on Thursday when he told reporters: "Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war."

    Nikita Yuferev, an opposition councillor in the city where Putin was born, said he knew his legal challenge would go nowhere, but he had filed it to expose the "mendacity" of the system.

    "It's important for me to do this to draw attention to the contradiction and the injustice of these laws that he (Putin) adopts and signs but which he himself doesn't observe," he said.

    "I think the more we talk about this, the more people will doubt his honesty, his infallibility, and the less support he will have."

    In his challenge, filed in an open letter, Yuferev asked the prosecutor general and interior minister to "hold (Putin) responsible under the law for spreading fake news about the actions of the Russian army".

    Yuferev, who asked not to disclose his location, said Putin critics who publicly called the war a war have suffered harsh punishments.

    Opposition politician Ilya Yashin was jailed for 8-1/2 years this month for spreading "false information" about the army. In July another local councillor, Alexei Gorinov, was sentenced to seven years for criticising the invasion.

    Yuferev said he had previously drawn authorities' attention to the use of the word "war" by other prominent figures including Sergei Kiriyenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, and leading lawmaker Sergei Mironov.

    He said police told him they examined the complaint against Kiriyenko and found he had done nothing wrong, and refused to look into the Mironov case.

    After publishing the open letter about Putin, Yuferev said he had received hundreds of hate messages. But he said he believed the majority of Russians understood what was really happening in Ukraine.

    "War, in Russian society, is a frightening word. Everyone is brought up by grandparents who lived through World War Two, everyone remembers the saying 'Anything but war'," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representational photo
    Fire in Russian home for elderly kills 20
    Tass news agency quoted fire safety officials as saying the entire second floor of the building had been gutted
    French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris, France, Dec 23, 2022.
    Paris gunman kills 3 in attack on Kurdish community
    Riot police fire teargas to drive back an angry crowd gathered a short distance from the scene of the shootings
    US President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walk down the Colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 21, 2022.
    Ukraine's parallel war on corruption to unlock door to West
    The country's anti-corruption drive is backed by it's president, who vowed that Ukraine would fight both high-level corruption and Russia's invasion at the same time
    Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, poses at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine Sept 24, 2014.
    Volunteers make army uniforms for women in Ukraine
    Tens of thousands of women in Ukraine's armed forces have long had to make do with men's uniforms but that is now changing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher