Navalny's death deprives Russia's opposition of a leader and hope

AN 'ALTERNATIVE' TO PUTIN

Though his approval ratings were dwarfed by Putin's, Navalny offered some urban, educated Russians an alternative to the country's veteran paramount leader.

Russia's opposition is in disarray as Putin prepares for an election in March which opposition groups call an "anointment" and will keep him in power until at least 2030.

Putin faces three other candidates whose job, opposition activists say, is to lose. The authorities have cracked down on what remains of Russia's independent media.

Russian officials cast Navalny as a criminal and extremist who was a puppet of the CIA, which they say wants to sow chaos in an attempt to rip Russia apart and steal its vast resources.

Opponents of Putin are scattered throughout Europe and the United States. Those still in Russia are either in prison or so scared that they remain mostly silent.

"It’s very hard to see who else would fill the role of Navalny, controversial though it was," said Keir Giles, a senior consulting fellow of the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House in London.

"He has been treated as a figurehead for the Russian opposition, and meanwhile of course, President Putin and the central Russian authorities have worked very hard to ensure that no similar figure emerges, with either the kind of backing that he had within Russia or the popularity abroad."

"So, no, there is no obvious candidate for replacing that central figure as a representative of the Russian opposition," Giles said.