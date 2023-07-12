Russian hackers lured embassy workers in Ukraine with an ad for a cheap BMW

"Diplomatic missions will always be a high-value espionage target," the Unit 42 report said. "Sixteen months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, intelligence surrounding Ukraine and allied diplomatic efforts are almost certainly a high priority for the Russian government".

USED BMW

The Polish diplomat said he had sent the original advert to various embassies in Kyiv, and that someone had called him back because the price looked "attractive".

"When I checked, I realised they were talking about a slightly lower price," the diplomat told Reuters.

SVR hackers, it turns out, had listed the diplomat's BMW for a lower price - 7,500 euros - in their fake version of the advert, in an attempt to encourage more people to download malicious software that would give them remote access to their devices.

That software, Unit 42 said, was disguised as an album of photographs of the used BMW. Attempts to open those photographs would have infected the target's machine, the report said.

Twenty-one of the 22 embassies targeted by the hackers and subsequently contacted by Reuters did not provide comment. It was not clear which embassies, if any, had been compromised.

A US State Department spokesperson said they were "aware of the activity and based on the Directorate of Cyber and Technology Security's analysis found it did not affect Department systems or accounts."

As for the car, it was still available, the Polish diplomat told Reuters:

"I'll try to sell it in Poland, probably," he said. "After this situation, I don't want to have any more problems".