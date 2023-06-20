    বাংলা

    Finland's parliament backs Petteri Orpo as PM, replacing Sanna Marin

    The election of National Coalition Party leader ushers in a right-wing government, ending Social Democrat Sanna Marin's rule

    Reuters
    Published : 20 June 2023, 09:14 AM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 09:14 AM

    Finland's newly elected parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo to become prime minister, as widely expected, ushering in a right-wing government and ending Social Democrat Sanna Marin's rule.

    Orpo will lead a coalition of the conservative NCP, the nationalist Finns, the minority-language Swedish People's Party and the Christian Democrats, which together won a majority of parliamentary seats in the Apr 2 election.

    The new finance minister will be Riikka Purra, head of the eurosceptic Finns Party, while the NCP's deputy leader Elina Valtonen will become foreign minister when the government takes office later on Tuesday.

    "I warmly thank you for the confidence you've shown me," Orpo told parliament shortly after the vote.

    A self-styled fiscal conservative, Orpo campaigned on a promise to reduce the government's budget deficit by cutting spending while also reducing taxes and seeking to boost private sector job creation.

    The new coalition also shifts immigration policy to the right, aiming to cut refugee quotas, raise the bar for work-based visas and make it more difficult for foreigners to obtain citizenship, key priorities for the Finns Party.

    RELATED STORIES
    Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her husband Markus Raikkonen appear in a picture with a message that reads "We have jointly filed for divorce. We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends, close to each other and loving parents. We will continue to spend time together as a family and with each other. We hope that you respect our privacy. We will not comment further on the matter." in a picture taken in an unknown location, released on May 10, 2023.
    Finland prime minister divorces husband
    "We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends," Marin and Raikkonen said in separate Instagram stories
    A general view of the construction site of the eastern border barrier fence, near Pelkola border crossing point in Imatra, south-eastern Finland April 14, 2023.
    Around 27 injured in Finland bridge collapse
    The pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo
    Education is key to creating a poverty-free Bangladesh, says Hasina
    Education key to creating a poverty-free nation: Hasina
    The prime minister urged the country's brightest minds to work for the welfare of the people
    United Nation's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the audience during a joint press conference with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness (not pictured), in Kingston, Jamaica, May 15, 2023.
    Time to reform Security Council: UN chief
    The global financial architecture became outdated, dysfunctional and unfair, Antonio Guterres also said

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp