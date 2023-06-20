Finland's parliament backs Petteri Orpo as PM, replacing Sanna Marin

Finland's newly elected parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo to become prime minister, as widely expected, ushering in a right-wing government and ending Social Democrat Sanna Marin's rule.

Orpo will lead a coalition of the conservative NCP, the nationalist Finns, the minority-language Swedish People's Party and the Christian Democrats, which together won a majority of parliamentary seats in the Apr 2 election.

The new finance minister will be Riikka Purra, head of the eurosceptic Finns Party, while the NCP's deputy leader Elina Valtonen will become foreign minister when the government takes office later on Tuesday.