    Lukashenko visits Russian troops stationed in Belarus

    During the meeting, Lukashenko and an unnamed representative from the Russian army discussed the two countries' joint military drills, says the defence ministry

    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 09:32 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 09:32 AM

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited a military base where Russian troops are stationed, the defence ministry said on Friday.

    During the meeting, Lukashenko and an unnamed representative from the Russian army discussed the two countries' joint military drills, it said.

    "At this stage, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are ready to carry out tasks as intended," the representative said.

    Belarus, which is closely allied with Moscow, said on Thursday that it will receive more weapons and equipment from Russia as the two boost their military co-operation, fuelling fears it could be used as a staging post to attack Ukraine from the north.

    Minsk has said it will not enter the war in Ukraine, but Russia used Belarus as a launch pad for its Feb 24 invasion and continues to use Belarusian airspace for drone and missile strikes, Kyiv says.

