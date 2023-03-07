In Istanbul, Turks light candles to mourn earthquake victims in the south

Eren Can was silent as he lit a candle and placed it on the windowsill in his home in central Istanbul to mourn the victims of the earthquakes that struck Turkey's south last month, including his own parents.

After coming back from the southern city of Antakya, where he and his relatives searched through the rubble of his childhood home, Can decided to start a candle-lighting initiative via posts on social media, seeking to commemorate the deaths of the more than 46,000 people who died in Turkey.

"There is no way that I can describe or nothing that can relieve my pain, but we thought that the growth of such a movement would at least turn into something that we as a society can use to heal our wounds, relieve our pain together and evolve our common grief into a better future," Can said.