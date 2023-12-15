EU agrees to open Ukraine membership talks in shock win for Kyiv

TALKS TO TAKE YEARS

The talks themselves are likely to take years.

Ukraine, which has a population of 44 million and is geographically bigger than any EU member, presents some unique challenges for admission to the 27-member bloc.

Several diplomats said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz came up with the suggestion that Orban leave the room so the decision could be approved.

"Prime Minister Orban made his case very strongly. He disagrees with this decision and he is not changing his opinion, but essentially decided not to use the veto power," Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told reporters.

In intense diplomacy on the matter, Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron met with Orban before the summit, alongside von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

The European Commission on Wednesday restored Hungary's access to up to 10.2 billion euros in refunds for economic projects after finding it had fulfilled conditions on the independence of its judiciary.

Talks will continue at the summit on the bloc's multi-annual budget framework.

Michel said the European Council had also decided on Thursday to open accession negotiations with Moldova.

He went on to say the summit granted EU candidate status to Georgia and would also advance an EU bid by another hopeful - Bosnia - once it reaches "the necessary degree of compliance" with criteria.

Earlier in the day as the 27 EU leaders gathered for their last summit of the year, Orban insisted that the EU should not start membership talks with Ukraine. He was a lone hold-out at the summit.

Other EU leaders had warned that not agreeing to start negotiations would have been seen as a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the decision to start the membership talks was as much a message to Kyiv as it was to Moscow.