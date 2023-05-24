For Spain's Socialists, regional elections a rehearsal for national vote

Some polls suggest a tight race for the Valencia region, which with almost 5 million residents would represent a major setback for the PSOE. Aragon and the Balearic Islands could also swing to the PP, according to polls.

"The reading that the political parties are making is that the battle in December will be defined by what happens now," Orriols said. "Losing these territories would be a change of cycle. That is why Sanchez is selling his initiatives now and not in the general elections."

The elections may also mark the beginning of a return toward a two-party system dominated by the PSOE and PP after a decade of atomisation which saw the emergence of smaller parties. The centrist Ciudadanos and the far left Podemos, the government's current junior partner, could struggle to reach the minimum 5% vote to qualify for representation in many regions.

Those parties emerged in the wake of the 2008-2013 financial crisis as people rejected austerity measures and a string of corruption scandals.

The more recent rise of the far-right Vox party was fuelled in part by the Catalonia independence movement. As that issue has receded, the party has shifted focus to immigration, abortion and transgender issues.

Without Podemos, the PSOE will find it difficult to retain power in key regions.