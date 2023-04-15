Eight dead in Sloviansk strike as Ukrainians said to pull back in Bakhmut

"The third one is finishing off. Most likely, I hope, the infantry they spotted was eliminated."

Bakhmut, which held around 70,000 people before the war, has been Russia's main target in a massive winter offensive that has so far yielded scant gains despite infantry ground combat of an intensity unseen in Europe since World War Two.

The British update said the Ukrainians still held western districts of the town but had been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours.

Wagner mercenary units were now focusing on advancing in the centre of Bakhmut, while Russian paratroopers were relieving them in attacks on the city's flanks, it said.

The Institute for the Study of War think tank said geolocated footage indicated that Russian forces had advanced further west into central Bakhmut the previous day and made "marginal advances" in the south and southwest of the city.

Capturing the city would be Russia's first substantial victory in eight months.

In his nightly video address, Zelensky said he told commanders at a meeting that the main aim remained "the destruction of the occupiers (and) the depletion of their resources."

In Washington, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said "fruitful meetings this week" had secured promises of $5 billion in additional funding to support Kyiv's fight against Russia.

Shmyhal met with representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank, as well as top US officials, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

After major Ukrainian breakthroughs in the second half of 2022, the front lines have barely budged over the last five months, despite a massive Russian offensive.

Moscow has made use of hundreds of thousands of freshly conscripted reservists and thousands of convicts recruited as mercenaries from jails. Kyiv, meanwhile, has mostly stuck to defending its lines while waiting for the arrival of new Western arms for an expected counter-offensive in coming months.

Wagner's founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, writing on his Telegram channel, said Ukraine had to mount its expected counter-offensive soon or "gradually lose their combative potential."

"For us, Bakhmut is very advantageous. We grind down the Ukrainian army there and restrain its manoeuvres," he said.