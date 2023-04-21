Strikes cripple German rail network, four airports

Rail workers went on strike across Germany on Friday, bringing national operator Deutsche Bahn's services largely to a halt, in the latest of a series of stoppages over pay in Europe's largest economy.

The walkout, organised by the EVG union, was due to run from 3 am (0100 GMT) to 11 am, though the train network was expected to be impacted for the whole day.

State-owned Deutsche Bahn said all its long-distance connections would be cancelled until 1 pm and that few commuter trains would run.