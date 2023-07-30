Russia says it brought down three Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Moscow, nobody hurt

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had brought down three Ukrainian drones in the early hours of Sunday morning that had been trying to carry out what it called "a terrorist attack" on Moscow.

Nobody was hurt and there was only minor damage to the facade of two office buildings in the Moskva-Citi business district, Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow's mayor, said.

The area, several miles from the Kremlin, is known for its modern high-rise towers.

The fact that hostile drones have in recent months begun reaching the heart of the Russian capital, even if they do not inflict serious damage, is uncomfortable for the authorities who have told the public that Russia is in full control of what they call its "special military operation" against Ukraine.

"There were no casualties or injuries," Sobyanin said in a short statement on the incident.