Prince Harry: It would be injustice if court rules I'm not hacking victim

Harry replied: "I believe phone-hacking was on an industrial scale across at least three of the papers at the time and that is beyond doubt.

"To have a decision against me and any other people that come behind me with their claims, given that Mirror Group have accepted hacking, ... yes, I would feel some injustice," he said.

In response to Green's suggestion that Harry wanted to have been a victim, the prince replied: "Nobody wants to be phone hacked."

'NO EVIDENCE' HARRY WAS HACKED

MGN, now owned by Reach, has previously admitted its titles were involved in phone-hacking - the illegal interception of mobile voicemails - settling more than 600 claims, but Green has said there was no mobile phone data nor any shred of evidence to show Harry was a victim.

He argued that some of the personal information in stories published by the papers had come from, or was given with the consent of, senior Buckingham Palace aides, or was simply based of details already made public.