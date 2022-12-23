Sewing for Ukraine: volunteers make army uniforms for women

Yuliia Mykytenko smiles as she adjusts her new trousers, confident she's finally found a Ukrainian army uniform that fits after 10 months of war with Russia.

The tens of thousands of women in Ukraine's armed forces have long had to make do with men's uniforms. That is now changing, thanks to volunteers who have started designing military clothing for women.

"I know that finding the right uniform is a problem for many women. Some have hips too wide, or a chest too narrow. You can't loosen up uniforms in the armed forces," Mykytenko, 27, said.

"So, if you get a size 44, it can be good on the hips but too big on the shoulders. Or a 46, or a 48."