    Six killed, 37 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

    Eleven of the 37 people wounded in the strike are children, the interior ministry said

    Reuters
    Published : 19 August 2023, 11:32 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2023, 11:32 AM

    Six people including a 6-year-old child were killed and 37 wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

    People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place, the ministry said, adding 11 of the wounded were children.

    "A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre," President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was on a working visit to Sweden, posted on Telegram.

    "An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss," he added.

    A short video accompanying Zelensky's post showed debris scattered across a square in front of the regional drama theatre, where parked cars were heavily damaged. One body could also be briefly seen in the video slouched inside a car.

    Chernihiv is a city of leafy boulevards and centuries-old churches about 145 km (90 miles) north of the capital Kyiv. The interior ministry said the roof of the drama theatre had been destroyed in the strike.

    Russia has attacked Ukrainian cities far from the front line with missiles and drones as part of the invasion it launched in February last year.

    Kyiv's air force said early on Saturday the Ukrainian military had shot down 15 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Moscow in an overnight strike.

