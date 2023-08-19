Six killed, 37 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

Six people including a 6-year-old child were killed and 37 wounded when a Russian missile struck a central square in the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

People had been on their way to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the strike took place, the ministry said, adding 11 of the wounded were children.

"A Russian missile hit right in the centre of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theatre," President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was on a working visit to Sweden, posted on Telegram.