61,000 Europeans may have died in last summer's heatwaves, experts say

"The Mediterranean is affected by desertification, heatwaves are amplified during summer just because of these drier conditions," said study co-author Joan Ballester, a professor at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health.

In a summer that saw European countries hit by intense wildfires and drought, Portugal recorded a peak temperature of 47C in July - just shy of the country's hottest temperature on record, of 47.3C in 2003.

In absolute numbers, Italy, Spain, and Germany saw the most lives lost due to the heat, with 18,010; 11,324; and 8,173 deaths respectively.

As human-caused climate change drives temperatures higher, heatwaves are becoming more frequent and severe. Extreme heat can kill by causing heat stroke, or aggravating cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, with older people among the most vulnerable.

The researchers used epidemiological models to analyse how many deaths could be directly linked to heat, out of all excess deaths European countries recorded last summer - a rate of excess mortality that was unusually high.

Countries including France introduced national plans to cope with intense temperatures following deadly heatwaves in Europe in 2003 - with early warning systems and more cooling green spaces in cities among the measures.