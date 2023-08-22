Ukraine's Zelensky says F-16s make him 'confident' that Russia will lose the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a crowd in Denmark on Monday that promised deliveries of US-made F-16 fighter jets had made him confident Ukraine could end Russia's invasion.

Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday announced they would supply the first F-16s to Ukraine, with the initial six due to be delivered around New Year. Washington had approved the delivery of the jets ahead of Zelensky's trip to Copenhagen.

"Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war," Zelensky told thousands of people who gathered outside the Danish parliament to hear his speech.

Russia warned earlier that supplying the jets to Ukraine would only escalate the war, which has dragged on for almost 18 months. Russian forces are occupying almost a fifth of Ukraine's territory and Kyiv is battling hard to push them out.