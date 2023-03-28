    বাংলা

    UK, Poland to build new temporary villages in Ukraine

    The villages to be built in western and central Ukraine are expected to provide housing for those forced from their homes by Russia's invasion

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 08:24 AM

    Britain and Poland will build two temporary villages in western and central Ukraine to provide housing for those forced from their homes by Russia's invasion, London said on Tuesday, pledging 10 million pounds ($12.3 million) in funding.

    Almost 118,000 Ukrainians have been hosted by British families as part of the government's response to Russia's February 2022 invasion, but some are finding it increasingly difficult to get permanent housing.

    Britain's government said the villages in Lviv in western Ukraine and Poltava in central Ukraine would be able to house more than 700 people, a fraction of the millions either displaced in Ukraine or who have fled the country.

    "For the past year, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has continued to target civilian homes and infrastructure, with the Ukrainian people paying a heavy price," British foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

    "This new UK-Poland partnership will help bring light, heat and homes to those most in need."

    RELATED STORIES
    Poland's Karol Swiderski celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates at the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E Qualifier against Albania at Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland on March 27, 2023.
    Swiderski secures Poland win over Albania
    Lewandowski squandered two clear opportunities to double Poland’s lead but failed
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks on Downing Street in London, Britain March 22, 2023.
    Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour
    Sunak is increasingly setting out his policy agenda to try to close a double-digit lead in the opinion polls for the opposition Labour Party
    Empty shelves of vegetables are seen in Morrisons, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, Britain, February 27, 2023.
    More food shortages could add to Britain's price pressure
    Tax office data showed Britain imported 266,273 tonnes of vegetables in January 2023 - the smallest amount for any January since 2010
    A Ukrainian serviceman fires an automatic grenade launcher, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the front line city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 3, 2023.
    Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under severe pressure: UK
    Ukraine is reinforcing the area with elite units, while regular Russian army and Wagner group have made further advances into Bakhmut's northern suburbs, Britain says

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain