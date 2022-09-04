Six die climbing Russian volcano as icy winds delay rescue

Six people have died climbing the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east and six more are believed to be stranded on Sunday after freezing winds halted a rescue attempt.

The party of twelve, which includes two guides, set off to climb the 4,754-metre (15,597 ft) volcano on Tuesday but ran into trouble on Saturday when some of the group fell to their death at almost 4,200 meters, authorities say.

One person is thought to have a broken leg, authorities said.