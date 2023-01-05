In the ruins of east Ukraine, farmers won't leave their animals

We've always kept rabbits. But when (the missiles) started falling down over the maple, in the morning I saw 15 of them on the ground, blood coming from their noses. It's the stress toll," said Ivan.

Ukrainian authorities have come with leaflets urging remaining residents to leave. Ivan and Yevhennia aren't going anywhere.

"This is my escape. I have been living here my entire life," explained Ivan.

Yevhennia said she has been raising poultry since she was a little girl, living on the farm with her mother.

"This love grew with us up until our older years. This is what we do, and we can't live without our chickens, our rabbits. So we try to do as much as we can physically manage."

Nearby in the village, a blasted stable strewn with animal bones is a monument to the dark fate of animals in a war zone. Private owners had collected a menagerie of exotic and wild animals there. Residents say the private zoo used to be visited by tour buses of children to see its ostriches, bears, wolves, kangaroos and birds.