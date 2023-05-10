Teenage girl killed after knife attack at Polish orphanage; 9 hurt

A man gained access to an orphanage in Poland, killing a teenage girl and injuring nine other people in a knife attack late on Tuesday, police in the central city of Lodz said.

Police received information shortly after 2100 GMT on Tuesday that a 19-year-old man had entered the orphanage in the village of Tomislawice near Lodz, and attacked residents with a sharp object, police spokesperson Aneta Sobieraj said.

"We know that the most serious wounds were suffered by a 16-year-old girl, a ward of this orphanage, who died on the spot," she said.

Five people were hospitalised as a result of the incident, but their lives were not in danger, Sobieraj said. Four others were treated on the spot.