    বাংলা

    Teenage girl killed after knife attack at Polish orphanage; 9 hurt

    A 19-year-old man entered the orphanage near the central city of Lodz and attacked residents with a sharp object, injuring nine other people

    Reuters
    Published : 10 May 2023, 08:58 AM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 08:58 AM

    A man gained access to an orphanage in Poland, killing a teenage girl and injuring nine other people in a knife attack late on Tuesday, police in the central city of Lodz said.

    Police received information shortly after 2100 GMT on Tuesday that a 19-year-old man had entered the orphanage in the village of Tomislawice near Lodz, and attacked residents with a sharp object, police spokesperson Aneta Sobieraj said.

    "We know that the most serious wounds were suffered by a 16-year-old girl, a ward of this orphanage, who died on the spot," she said.

    Five people were hospitalised as a result of the incident, but their lives were not in danger, Sobieraj said. Four others were treated on the spot.

    The attacker was arrested at his place of residence about an hour after the incident and did not put up any resistance. He was sober at the time of his arrest but the police were also testing for drugs, Sobieraj said.

    State-run news agency PAP said, without naming its source, that the attacker was the girl's ex-boyfriend. He entered the girl's room through the window, according to PAP.

    The attacker's identity could not immediately be verified independently by Reuters.

    Prosecutors were investigating all elements of the last period of the victim's life, including her relationship to the attacker, said Jolanta Szkilnik, a spokesperson for the district prosecutor's office.

    Szkilnik said that the other children from the orphanage were receiving psychological care.

    At the time of the attack, 13 people were at the orphanage, including one employee.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint news briefing with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after an overview of polish made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers in Warsaw, Poland April 5, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
    White House did not inform me of documents leak: Zelensky
    Zelensky said he believes White House not informing him about the leaks is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States
    Polish self-propelled howitzer KRAB is pictured while Dynamic Front military exercise led by the United States takes place in a training area, in Oksbol, Denmark Mar 29, 2023.
    Russia may use civilians, journalists to spy on Denmark: Danish intelligence
    A group of people are gathered in front of the school entrance next to items taken out of the building after Poland seized the Russian embassy school in Warsaw, Poland, Apr 29, 2023.
    Russia pledges harsh response after Polish 'seizure' of embassy school
    When asked about the incident, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said the building housing the embassy school belonged to the Polish state
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint news briefing with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after an overview of polish made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers in Warsaw, Poland April 5, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
    Xi holds first talks with Zelensky since start of war
    He tells Zelensky that China will send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties seeking peace

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire