Ukrainian PM says he's sure Ukraine will get money needed to rebuild

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday he was certain Ukraine would receive the $6.5 billion it needs this year for its rapid reconstruction programmes from pledges made at a conference in London.

Earlier, Britain, the United States, the European Union and others pledged billions of dollars in additional help for Ukraine, going some way to meeting Kyiv's demand for more capital and commitments to specific projects, not only to rebuild but to further develop Ukraine into a strong member of the West.

Speaking on the final day of the Ukraine recovery conference, Shmyhal said his government had yet to assess all the pledges but that "I'm sure that in the nearest time, after this conference ... we will collect all the needed money".