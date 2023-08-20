Russia says Ukrainian drones attack three regions

Russia said Ukrainian drones had struck three separate regions on Sunday, injuring five people and forcing two of Moscow's airports to briefly divert flights.

Russia's Kursk and Rostov regions, both of which border Ukraine, reported drone strikes while Russia's defence ministry said it had jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region, forcing it to crash in an unpopulated area.

Russia's aviation watchdog said it had briefly halted flights to the city's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in response.